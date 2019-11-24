Rural Television
Nati Harnik

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - In many rural corners of America, television viewers who want to watch local news are getting stuck with irrelevant stories from out-of-state stations hundreds of miles away.

It's a major problem for viewers who rely on satellite television because they live too far from local stations to get a conventional broadcast signal.

In parts of rural, western Nebraska, TV watchers often end up with news from Denver or Rapid City, South Dakota, stations. Others find themselves watching Los Angeles news.

Part of the problem stems from a dispute between satellite TV providers and the local broadcasters they pay for access to local news programs.

They're fighting over a federal law that allows satellite providers to retransmit out-of-state programming at a steep discount. It's set to expire this year.

