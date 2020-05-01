LINCOLN - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts continues to have weekly phone calls with meat processing plants and officials are still doing visits.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Friday, Shelly Schwedhelm, Executive Director of Emergency Management and Biopreparedness with Nebraska Medicine said a playbook of guidelines for meat processors is being distributed.
Schwedhelm said mitigation strategies included in it have been implemented.
"Whether that's putting in physical barriers, changing their air flows, working through social distancing, putting X's on tables, and making sure that breaks and lunches are scattered. They're doing screenings and providing some masking to their workforce now."
Schwedhelm said she’s visited 11 plants to check in on them and also done some virtually.
She said more visits are planned for next week and a few more after that.