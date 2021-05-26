ALBION - As you take care of your cattle these summer months, it’s important to not forget fly control.
Extension Educator for Boone County Brad Schick says the pressure from horn, face, and stable flies can negatively impact cattle grazing performance and increase diseases such as pinkeye.
Schick says the horn fly causes more than $1 billion in losses to cattle producers in the United States every year.
He says horn flies are typically found on the backs and sides of cattle and on the belly when temperatures are higher in the heat of summer.
"Horn flies bite cattle to obtain a meal of blood and they do this about 30 times per day. The economic loss comes from weight gain loss, diminished milk production, and interrupted grazing. Mastitis has also been known to be spread by horn flies. About 200 flies per animal is when producers start losing money due to horn flies. In Nebraska, this usually happens near the end of May and the beginning of June."
Schick says to help address this problem; back rubbers and dust bags are effective if cattle are forced to use them.
He says pour-on and sprays work well, but usually have to be applied every seven to 21 days.