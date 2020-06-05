NORFOLK - It was announced this week Northeast Community College is making some changes to its athletic program.
Kurt Kohler, dean of student life and athletics says the changes come as budget concerns grow from the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s flood.
Kohler says Northeast spends $1.8 million a year on athletics so this was an instance where the decision was made for them.
He says the rodeo program was chosen to be cut as it was the newest program and did sustain a lot of expenses through the last year.
"We really had to take a look at the importance of that one. The decision that we made affected about 18 of our students. We feel bad for them, and especially our coach. Fenton Nelson did an incredible job, and so we set up a plan to eliminate rodeo. That's going to be a savings annually of about $160,000 but Fenton will be retained."
Kohler says Northeast is also shifting its men’s and women’s basketball programs from Division I to Division II.
He adds the difference between DI and DII at the junior college level is room and board scholarships, which will save the college $85,000 to $90,000.
Kohler says a positive with the switch is Northeast will now be able to host more conference games.