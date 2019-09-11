OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northeastern Nebraska.
The service says up to 3 inches have fallen in the past 24 hours and an additional 2 inches is possible in Thurston County.
Flooding is possible in several communities and on Interstate 29 between mile markers 107 and 125.
The service says Wednesday morning's thunderstorms will gradually decrease as the system leaves the area, but more storms are expected Wednesday night.
Flash flood warnings also have been issued for parts of north-central Nebraska.