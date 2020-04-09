Flood risk remains a concern along eastern Missouri River

In this Oct. 22, 2019 photo, a home is surrounded by flood waters in Bartlett, Iowa. Flooding remains a concern in several states along the Missouri River even though the weather has been kind so far this spring. The flood risk remains high in eastern South Dakota, eastern North Dakota, eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, eastern Kansas and Missouri because the soil remains wet, but the lack of rain and warm temperatures this spring allowed snow to melt gradually across the Plains without worsening the risk.