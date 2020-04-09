Flood risk remains a concern along eastern Missouri River

In this Oct. 22, 2019 photo, a home is surrounded by flood waters in Bartlett, Iowa. Flooding remains a concern in several states along the Missouri River even though the weather has been kind so far this spring. The flood risk remains high in eastern South Dakota, eastern North Dakota, eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, eastern Kansas and Missouri because the soil remains wet, but the lack of rain and warm temperatures this spring allowed snow to melt gradually across the Plains without worsening the risk. 

 (AP Photo/Nati Harnik File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service says flooding remains a concern in several states along the Missouri River, even though the weather has been kind so far this spring.

The agency says the flood risk is high in eastern South Dakota, eastern North Dakota, eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, eastern Kansas and Missouri because the soil remains wet.

However, a lack of rain and the warm temperatures this spring have allowed snow to melt gradually across the Plains without increasing the risk.

Officials have trimmed their forecast for how much water will flow down the Missouri River in 2020, but it is still expected to be a wet year.

