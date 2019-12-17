Gov. Pete Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore presented awards Tuesday to individuals and groups that contributed to the effort.
Special accolades went to James Wilke, a Columbus farmer who died trying to save a stranded motorist from floodwaters, the Nebraska National Guard, and a group of firefighters and volunteers whose air boat capsized as they worked to rescue a family from their home.
Ricketts also honored air boat owners, a search and rescue task force and 45 individuals who assisted in various ways.