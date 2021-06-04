NORFOLK - Nebraska will soon have a flood hazard mitigation plan, but first open houses and public hearings were held across the state to gather comments and present an overview of the project including one in Norfolk Thursday.
Chief of Flood Plain Management for the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Katie Ringland said this will really help out local communities.
"Local communities are required to have local hazard mitigation plans and so they'll use this state plan in conjunction with their local plans. By having local plans, it gives them access to all kinds of recovery funds for mitigation projects."
Ringland said the plan will also prioritize projects in the future after a disaster and make recovery easier.
She said Norfolk was their last open house and public hearing stop, so now a planning committee will be created and they’ll start working out the details of the plan.
If you would like to submit your comments visit DNR.Nebraska.Gov by 5 p.m. Tuesday July 6th.