LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - It could take up to two years to repair a 195-mile-long trail in northern Nebraska after major flooding damaged several segments used by bikers, hikers, runners and horse-riders.
State officials say the Cowboy Trail suffered substantial damage during the March floods and repair costs are estimated to top $7.7 million.
Most of the money will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but the state will have to cover some of the cost. At least 10 points along the trail were damaged, including a 100-foot-long section blown out by the water.
The trail stretches from Norfolk to Valentine. State officials eventually hope to extend it to Chadron in northwest Nebraska, making it one of the nation's longest trails.