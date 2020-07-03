NORFOLK - The Flights of Honor exhibit, created by Patriotic Productions of Omaha is currently in Norfolk at the Sunset Plaza Mall and will be here through the 4th of July.
Marketing director for the mall Christina Julius says the exhibit includes hundreds of photos from the Heartland Honor Flights that took 3,466 veterans from 386 Nebraska communities to Washington, D.C. between 2008 and 2019.
Julius says the exhibit is free to see.
"One of them has names of all the people that went on the flights. There are pictures, group pictures and the displays are lighted. There are nine separate double sided displays."
You can view the exhibit from 11 to 7 Friday, 12 to 6 on Saturday and 11 to 5 on Sunday.