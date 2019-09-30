OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain for parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and issuing flash flood watches.
The service says a slow-moving cold front will trigger thunderstorms and deluges. Up to 5 inches is expected Monday evening through early Wednesday along a corridor from Iowa's Monona County west to Nebraska's Platte County. The service says up to 2 inches is possible elsewhere in the two states.
The coming storms follow heavy rain over the weekend in much of the same area.
The service also says there's a marginal risk of severe weather on Monday across most of Nebraska.
Flood warnings continue along the Missouri River south of Tekamah.