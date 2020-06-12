Flag Day is Sunday

LINCOLN - Sunday is National Flag Day and Nebraskans and Americans alike are reminded to proudly fly the U.S. flag.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen tells News Talk WJAG Flag Day originated in 1885 to observe June 14 as the anniversary of official adoption of the stars and stripes.
"Old Glory is flown on National Flag Day and it can be flown obviously other days as well, but it's really well to remember our nation and our nation's motto "E pluribus unum" (out of many one). There are a lot of things that are dividing us today in our country, and Flag Day is a moment when we can draw together and remember the great blessings that have been bestowed upon us in this country."
Evnen says the stripes of the flag represent the original 13 colonies and the field of stars represents all 50 states today.
He says as you join the celebration by flying the flag outside your home, remember flag etiquette.