NORFOLK - Flag Day originated in 1885 to observe June 14 as the anniversary of official adoption of the stars and stripes.
Thomas Landkamer says the American Legion is hosting a Flag Day ceremony Monday in Norfolk.
Landkamer says U.S. Navy Chaplain Rev. Mike Moreno is set to be the guest speaker, and following the program a flag retirement ceremony will take place.
He says you’re invited to bring any worn or tattered flags you have to be properly retired.
The ceremony is set for Monday at 6 in the American Legion parking lot.