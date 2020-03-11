NDN Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
LINCOLN - There are five more presumptive cases of the Coronavirus in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, DHHS is awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new cases are family members of the woman who recently traveled to California and Nevada and tested positive for COVID-19. They live in Douglas County and are self-isolating at home.

Contact investigations have been initiated to identify people who came into close contact with family members to help prevent further spread.

All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms

The state total is now at 10.

