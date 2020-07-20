LEE'S SUMMIT, MO - Five law enforcement agencies worked together this past week to address excessive speeding across the Midwest.
State patrol agencies in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, and Arkansas all placed an emphasis on excessive speed enforcement.
Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc said the state has now issued 400 citations for diving faster than 100 mph since the first directed health measures were issued on March 19th.
"The best way to prevent the tragedies that we're experiencing on our roadways in the Midwest is through safe driving. This coordinated effort among our five states is really to emphasize to the public and our motorists that you can prevent a tragedy by reducing your speed, wearing your seat belt, and refrain from driving impaired."
Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric Olson said virus or not, troopers remain vigilant and are enforcing the law.