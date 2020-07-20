Excessive Speeding Enforcement
Courtesy of: Nebraska State Patrol

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO - Five law enforcement agencies worked together this past week to address excessive speeding across the Midwest.

State patrol agencies in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, and Arkansas all placed an emphasis on excessive speed enforcement.

Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc said the state has now issued 400 citations for diving faster than 100 mph since the first directed health measures were issued on March 19th.

"The best way to prevent the tragedies that we're experiencing on our roadways in the Midwest is through safe driving. This coordinated effort among our five states is really to emphasize to the public and our motorists that you can prevent a tragedy by reducing your speed, wearing your seat belt, and refrain from driving impaired."

Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric Olson said virus or not, troopers remain vigilant and are enforcing the law.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska school cancels in-person graduation after parties

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Ralston Public Schools canceled its in-person high school graduation ceremony scheduled for Monday after a member of the graduating class tested positive for COVID-19 and school officials learned students held several graduation parties.

Taxes still top focus as Nebraska lawmakers resume session

Taxes still top focus as Nebraska lawmakers resume session

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers will return to their session Monday for the first time in almost four months with most of the same challenges they faced back in March, plus new questions about how the coronavirus will affect the state budget.

Amid coronavirus, Nebraska's homeschool filings jump up 21%

Amid coronavirus, Nebraska's homeschool filings jump up 21%

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A growing number of Nebraska parents are choosing to homeschool their children amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Nebraska Department of Education had processed 3,400 requests as of Tuesday, up 21% from the 2,800 that had been processed at the same time last year. The total…