STANTON - A two vehicle accident south of Stanton Thursday night sent five to the hospital.

The accident occurred at the Highway 32 and 57 junction, when an eastbound pickup driven by 31-year-old Angel Sandoval of Madison pulled into the path of a south bound SUV driven by 34-year-old Mistie Foote of Clarkson.

The collision forced both vehicles off the roadway in the west ditch. Sandoval was extricated from the wreckage. Him and his two children age 8 and 10 were all transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by ambulance.

Foote and her teenage daughter were also transported to Faith Regional by ambulance.

Stanton Fire and Rescue along with Leigh and Clarkson Rescue responded. The highway intersection was partially blocked for just over an hour as the scene was cleared.

Seatbelts were in use and airbags deployed in both vehicles and are credited with preventing more serious injuries. Stanton County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene with traffic control.

