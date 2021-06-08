WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator Deb Fischer is pleased with the momentum of legislation to help the cattle industry.
Fischer introduced the Cattle Market Transparency Act in March, which would improve minimums for cash sales and publicly catalog the amount of cattle slaughtered each day for 14 days.
She says the legislation is looking to help cattle producers make good decisions and address every segment of the cattle industry.
"When you have packers who are making over $700 a head and when you have feedlots loosing $800 to $1200 a head it really doesn’t make for a healthy beef sector.”
Fischer says it’s been a couple of tough years for the cattle industry, and her bill will hopefully bring more information, and transparency.