NORFOLK - U.S. Senator Deb Fischer is staying busy in Washington despite most of the coverage following the impeachment inquiry.
Both members of the House and Senate are on Thanksgiving recess and Tuesday Fischer spoke with News Talk WJAG.
Fischer says things are going good in the Senate and one of the top things she’s working on is the National Defense Authorization Act.
"We want to make sure we get that passed both the House and the Senate. In our bill in the Senate we have the largest salary increase for our men and women in uniform in a decade. We need to get that passed. We need to continue on our modernization of our military so we have a strong national defense, so we have security here in our homeland and around the world."
Fischer adds she continues to work on the recovery efforts from the all the flooding and blizzards this past March and July.
She says they want to make sure those authorized payments are coming in to those individuals and communities in need.