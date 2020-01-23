Senate Signing of USMCA
Courtesy of: Senator Deb Fischers Office

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee attended the Senate signing of the bipartisan United States, Mexico, Canada trade agreement.

Fischer joined Senator Chuck Grassley as well as Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts and several other of her colleagues.

She said agriculture is the economic engine of Nebraska and USMCA helps the state.

"One in four jobs are directly related to production agriculture. 54,000 jobs are related in Nebraska to exports. $13.8 billion in economic activity from my state is related to agriculture."

Fischer said whether it’s in Ag, manufacturing, or small businesses, families and communities across Nebraska are going to benefit from all of these trade agreements.

USMCA now needs to be signed by President Donald Trump.

