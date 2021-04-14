WASHINGTON D.C. - Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer joined a group of lawmakers earlier this week in a meeting with President Joe Biden on infrastructure.
Fischer said in statement infrastructure has always been a priority of hers, and the Biden Administration has stretched the definition of infrastructure so far, it has become unrecognizable.
"I believe we have to look at traditional infrastructure and that's what people across this country understand. We need roads, bridges, airports, ports, and waterways. All that needs to be taken care of, and I also support broadband as part of that."
Fischer said the package proposed is a policy wish-list full of non-infrastructure spending with a price tag of nearly $3 trillion.
She adds she opposes raising tax on corporations to fund the package stating this will wipe out family small business.