STANTON - A COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Stanton County.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, this individual is a man in his 60s with no underlying health conditions.
The point of exposure has no obvious origin thus, it has been deemed community spread.
As cases continue to rise, the most important public message is that exposures are possible anytime one leaves their home.
For this reason, each person must assume the personal responsibility for protecting him or herself from exposure by social distancing and staying home. Locations will no longer be listed unless a high risk exposure in a high-risk setting has been identified—such as a long-term care facility, jail, or apartment complex.
Assume that COVID is present in all of our communities and conduct yourself accordingly.