NORFOLK - Pierce and Burt Counties each had its first positive COVID-19 case.
According to the North Central District Health Department contact investigations have begun for the Pierce case.
At this time, the health department believes this case is contained, and has been in communications with all identified close contacts and they are in self-quarantine and will be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials.
And according to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, a Burt County woman in her 70s tested positive for COVID-19.
The case is under investigation and household contacts are in self quarantine.
The woman has a history of travel, and the case has not been determined to be community spread.
One possible exposure the public may have had with the virus was at the Tekamah Dollar General at around 11 a.m. on April 1.