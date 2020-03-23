NORFOLK - Madison County’s first positive coronavirus case has been identified.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, the person is a woman in her 30s with underlying medical conditions.
ELVPHD immediately initiated the contact investigation. The woman has not left her home since her symptoms began on March 18th.
More information will be released to the public Tuesday.
So far in Madison County, 36 residents have been tested. There have been 25 negative tests with 10 results still pending and now one positive test.