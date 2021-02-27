Coronavirus
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials say they have found the first known cases in the state of a California variant of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Saturday that the variant has been identified by the Nebraska Public Health Lab in 13 cases in four different jurisdictions of the state.

This particular variant strain was first identified in California and more recently has spread to multiple states.

Health officials say less is known about the California variant than other variants, but it is likely more easily transmitted.

