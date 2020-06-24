O'NEILL - The North Central District Health Department has reported its first COVID-19 related death.
According to a press release, through investigations it was determined the case was an Antelope County male in his 70s and was reported to have underlying health conditions.
There are also four new cases in Knox County, two of them are result from direct contact with positive cases and two are result from community spread.
There have now been 45 total cases in the district with 30 recoveries and one death.