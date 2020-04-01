NORFOLK - Madison County has its first COVID-19 death.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, the death was that of a woman in her 70s that was previously reported as a confirmed case in Madison County. The woman had multiple underlying medical conditions.
ELVPHD was in the process of conducting a contact investigation at the time of the death. All community contacts identified were reached, and all are self-quarantining per the department’s recommendations.
In addition, ELVPHD staff initiated and completed the contact investigation of the Cuming County case that was reported Tuesday. After a very thorough interview and investigation, all identified contacts were called and all are self-quarantining per the department’s recommendations.
There were no public points of exposure. This case is being labeled as community spread in that it cannot be linked to any known source or point of exposure.
Lastly, one additional COVID-19 case was confirmed in Madison County today. This third case is a woman in her 70s with multiple underlying medical conditions. This investigation is underway.