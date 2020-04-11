WAYNE - Wayne County had its first case of COVID-19 confirmed by the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department.
According to a press release, the individual is a man in his 70s and he has been isolating at home since the onset of his symptoms.
The health department is investigating the situation to identify any close contacts who may need to be contacted and provided with appropriate isolation and quarantine guidelines.
An investigation has also begun to determine how the man became exposed to the virus.