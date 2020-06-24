MADISON - Numerous roads in Madison County will soon be getting overlayed and worked on after the Board of Commissioners approved a firm for its $5 million highway allocation bond.
During the meeting Tuesday County Clerk Anne Pruss said they received proposals from D.A. Davidson, BankFirst, and Ameritas.
Pruss said the proposal from Ameritas is the best as the interest rate starts at .7 percent, ends at 1.45 percent, and they removed the bond issuance cost from the $5 million.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said the proposal from Ameritas is a good deal.
"I'm not crazy about bonding because if I decide not to run next time, that means the person coming on has to pay for it. Business sense says this is the way to go and we should probably be ramping up our road reconstruction budget simply because of this cheap money."
A motion to accept the proposal from Ameritas was unanimously approved.