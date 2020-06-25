NORFOLK - It’s that time of year for loud booms and bright colorful lights in the sky as you can now buy and light fireworks in Nebraska.
Norfolk Fire Marshal Terry Zwiebel is encouraging you to be safe around and while lighting the explosives as well as practice social distancing and good hygiene when buying fireworks.
Zwiebel says there’s instructions on every firework and you should follow them.
"The directions say you should lay it on a flat surface, light the fuse, get away, and use under adult supervision. If you do those things you can have a safe 4th of July. The other thing we want you to do is look up over head and make sure there's no obstructions whether it's trees, power lines, or street lights."
Zwiebel says you should only purchase fireworks in Nebraska. Purchasing fireworks in another state and bringing them back is a misdemeanor.
You can light fireworks from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on the 4th from 8 a.m. to midnight.