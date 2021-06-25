NORFOLK - Get ready for loud booms and a bright colorful sky, because firework sales start Friday.
The Norfolk Fire Division is reminding residents to use caution and good judgement when shooting fireworks off.
Fire Marshal Terry Zwiebel says you should pay close attention to the instructions on every firework, make sure there’s no obstructions above where you’re shooting, and have water ready in case a fire occurs.
Zwiebel says bottle rockets were outlawed in the mid to late 70’s in Nebraska, but were approved for sale in the state this year.
"We haven't had too much of a problem with them as we've still had them because people bring them in from out of state which was illegal to do. Now that they're legal, I foresee an uptick in fire causes that are part of bottle rockets, sky rockets, night parachutes."
You can light fireworks off from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on the 4th from 8 a.m. to midnight.