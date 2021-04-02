Norfolk fire Division

NORFOLK - Norfolk firefighters responded to a fire in downtown Norfolk Thursday night.

According to Lieutenant Trever O’Brien, crews were dispatched to Appeara and encountered light smoke on the interior of the structure.

It took 45 firefighters and eight rigs 25 minutes to control the fire and another 45 minutes to overhaul the structure.

The cause of the fire is due to spontaneous combustion from hot material and the property sustained $10,000 of damage.

No injuries were reported.

Hadar Fire and Rescue, Pierce Fire and Rescue, Norfolk Police, Nebraska Public Power District, and Black Hills Energy also assisted.

