Thursday night fire at 225 Jefferson Ave.
MIKE ANDERSON/CORRESPONDENT

NORFOLK - Norfolk firefighters responded to a chimney fire Thursday night.

According to Captain Scott Bonsall, Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched to 225 Jefferson Avenue for the fire.

Arriving crews found smoke and embers coming from the chimney and also encountered light smoke inside the house.

The source of the smoke was determined to be from a wood burning stove in the basement along with an active fire in the chimney.          

It took 18 firefighters and four rigs about 20 minutes to control the fire.

The cause of the fire was a buildup of soot in the chimney.

The property sustained minor smoke damage to the structure and contents. There were no injuries.

The Norfolk Police Division assisted.

