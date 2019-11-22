STANTON - A fire in Stanton Friday morning destroyed a garage and pickup truck.
According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was in the area of the 1300 block of Hickory Street in Stanton.
Upon arrival by the Sheriff's office, it was found a garage was fully engulfed in fire and a pickup parked near the garage was also on fire.
The fire also caused several explosions within the garage and appeared to burn off live ammunition.
Stanton Fire responded to the scene and was able to control the fire after about 20 minutes.
Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to provide assistance in traffic control.