NORFOLK - The Norfolk Fire Division responded to a fire alarm activation at Behavioral Health Specialists located at 900 West Norfolk Avenue Friday evening.
According to Lieutenant Trevor O’Brien, first arriving units saw no smoke or flames coming from the structure. Initial crews encountered a light haze with no flames on the interior of the building.
It took approximately 11 firefighters and three rigs about 40 minutes to locate and isolate the problem and another 30 minutes to ventilate the structure.
The cause of the fire alarm was due to a Freon leak inside the structure that created a haze activating the alarm.
The property sustained damage to the HVAC system, however there was no known damage to the structure and contents from the leak.
The Norfolk Police Division and Heartland Heating and Air assisted.