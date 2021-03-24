LINCOLN - Nebraska public employees are encouraged to take part in a free financial wellness webinar series.
State Treasurer John Murante says these are designed to help you increase your fiscal knowledge and improve your economic future.
Murante says a number of personal finance issues will be discussed.
"From retirement to the value of saving for college, and what credit and how to start a business. It's taught by some of the foremost financial experts in the State of Nebraska."
Murante says thanks to grant funding, 200 Nebraska public employees who complete all aspects of the financial wellness program will receive $100.
The webinars kick off Tuesday night April 6 and last six consecutive weeks. For more information and to register go to NeFinancialWellness.UNL.EDU.