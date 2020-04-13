Money

OMAHA - Money continues to be the leading cause of stress in America, and the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t ease any anxiety.

Julie Kalkowski, executive director of the Financial Hope Collaborative at Creighton University says it’s important to know you’re not facing this pandemic alone.

Kalkowski says you should make a plan of what you want to spend money on.

"Since we don't talk about money, we just figure you're a grown up now and you're supposed to know how to manage your money. But what we have found is if you ask most Americans and most Nebraskans we don't know where our money is going. We really encourage people to keep their receipts. Once you start doing that you can track all your expenses and start to see patterns in your spending."

Kalkowski says if you were laid off or furloughed during this time, make sure you’re applying for unemployment benefits.

She says with all the uncertainties focus on what can be controlled and that’ll help mentally as well.

For a list of resources from the Consumer Financial Protections Bureau go tot he website ConsumerFinance.gov/coronavirus.

Tags

In other news

COVID exposes public health risk of immigration policies

COVID exposes public health risk of immigration policies

OMAHA - The coronavirus has put a spotlight on the heroic role played by health care workers in Nebraska and across the nation. And a new measure introduced in Congress would give immigrant workers the same support as other Americans passed in recent relief packages.

Nebraska virus cases up to 790

Nebraska virus cases up to 790

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has seen almost 800 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The state health department on Sunday reported 790 cases on Sunday. That's up 90 from the number reported Saturday.

1,000 cars line up for Nebraska food handout

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Volunteers estimate about 1,000 cars lined up in Grand Island, Nebraska to pick up 25-pound boxes of food during a mobile food bank distribution Saturday.