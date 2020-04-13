OMAHA - Money continues to be the leading cause of stress in America, and the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t ease any anxiety.
Julie Kalkowski, executive director of the Financial Hope Collaborative at Creighton University says it’s important to know you’re not facing this pandemic alone.
Kalkowski says you should make a plan of what you want to spend money on.
"Since we don't talk about money, we just figure you're a grown up now and you're supposed to know how to manage your money. But what we have found is if you ask most Americans and most Nebraskans we don't know where our money is going. We really encourage people to keep their receipts. Once you start doing that you can track all your expenses and start to see patterns in your spending."
Kalkowski says if you were laid off or furloughed during this time, make sure you’re applying for unemployment benefits.
She says with all the uncertainties focus on what can be controlled and that’ll help mentally as well.
For a list of resources from the Consumer Financial Protections Bureau go tot he website ConsumerFinance.gov/coronavirus.