NORFOLK - Norfolk is set to get a new internet provider after a decision by the city council.

During Monday night’s meeting, council members discussed a franchise agreement with ALLO Communications.

President Brad Moline said they provide fiber-optic communication services.

Moline said their goal is to take a great community like Norfolk and make it better.

"The process after today would be we'll work very quickly to get all the stakeholders - one of the most important is the City utilities to talk about our plan and our paths, as well as NPPD to make sure we'll all on the same board. I would anticipate later in the winter or early spring to get started."

Mayor Josh Moenning expressed support for this agreement and said he thinks Norfolkans will appreciate the option in the marketplace to bring fiber to the home.

The council voted unanimously to approve the agreement with ALLO on all three readings.

