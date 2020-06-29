WASHINGTON D.C. - The National FFA Organization announced Friday the 2020 National FFA Convention and Expo will be held virtually.
The decision to hold a virtual event in place of in-person was recommended by National FFA staff and affirmed by the board of directors, says National FFA Organization and Foundation CEO Mark Peoschl.
Because of travel restrictions, Peoschl says it’s a matter of safety and fairness.
"That is absolutely true, and we think that by executing a virtual experience for our students that we’re going to learn a lot and potentially provide new ways to of reaching more students when we are able to return to an in-person experience in 2021.”
Peoschl says the virtual experience will include many of the same features students expect from an in-person event.
“We are going to of course continue to have general sessions, keynotes and retiring addresses, awards will be presented. But we are also working on what we think will be a very unique virtual experience for our FFA Blue Room. We intend to have a way to present our expo in a virtual fashion. We are also investigating how we can provide a concert experience for students. So, many of the same types of things that students would expect to see when they come to Indianapolis, but just having to do it on a virtual platform.”
The convention will occur virtually during the week of October 28, as previously planned. Learn more at FFA.org.