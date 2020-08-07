LINCOLN - The Nebraska State Education Association recently conducted a statewide survey of more than 3,000 educators on returning to school.
President Jenni Benson tells News Talk WJAG fewer than half of the respondents believe their school with be able to safely reopen.
Benson says when making the decision on reopening schools, each district needs to be addressed by its geographic area in terms of COVID-19 cases.
"We do have districts who really aren't making any kind of plan because they're saying 'We'll right now we have no cases or we have few cases.' We are saying there are guidelines and to not have a plan at all moving forward - we want every district to have a plan in place as to this is what happens if this happens."
Benson says they are calling for statewide testing and protective gear accessibility for the school districts.
For more information on the NSEA’s COVID-19 guidance go to NSEA.Org/COVID19.