LINCOLN - The Hunters Helping the Hungry program is looking for feedback from deer meat processors.
Coordinator Teresa Lombard says the program allows hunters to donate the deer they kill to Nebraska residents in need.
"This is funded solely by volunteering cash donations to the program. The way it works is we look at how much money we have each year, and we invite processors to apply to participate. Based on the applications and how much money we have, we contract with them to process the deer that hunters donate."
Lombard says last year the program was able to distribute nearly 6,000 pounds venison.
She says processors are asked to complete a short survey so program officials can make any adjustments needed to the process.
To take the survey, reach out to Teresa at 402-471-5430.