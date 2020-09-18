NORFOLK - Norfolkans are encouraged to fill out a community survey to gather data for future projects.
Communications Director Candace Schmidt says the City of Norfolk is partnering with Kansas State University Technical Assistance to Brownfields and the Department of Landscape Architecture and Regional and Community Planning.
Schmidt says the survey is focusing on property formerly occupied by the Norfolk Stockyard and the former Tyson facility north of Monroe Avenue, and the area along Omaha Avenue between Pasewalk Avenue and South Chestnut Street.
"Community input (is requested) on areas of concern that (you) see in these two areas. Any creative ideas of what sort of vision the community has for these two areas, and they are high traffic areas in Norfolk."
Schmidt says you can find the survey on the City’s website or its social media pages.
The deadline to fill it out is next Friday.