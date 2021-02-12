LINCOLN - More details about the federal retail pharmacy program were discussed Thursday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services during a vaccine update.
Immunization Program Administrator Sara Morgan said there are a total of 36 locations across the state part of the program that will have vaccines available.
Morgan said Walmart pharmacies, ABC and Cardinal are a part of the program. ABC and Cardinal are distributors that represent a network of independently owned and operated pharmacies across the state.
She said the state is in communication with those pharmacies on how people can get access to the vaccines.
"Ideally the pharmacies will work with the local health departments to get those appointments scheduled, so we've been in the process of gathering the names of people who might fall into Phase 1B and would be interested in getting vaccinated. What we want to do is avoid confusion on the part of people as far as where I go to register or do I need to register again?"
Also during the update, changes to the online COVID-19 vaccination dashboard were discussed.
The dashboard can be found at DHHS.NE.Gov.