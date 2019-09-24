STANTON - A Stanton man and his son were arrested Monday on drug charges.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Ivy Street and as a result of that search warrant recovered significant methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, chocolate THC bars and vapes along with a large quantity of drug paraphernalia.
Bill Fernau was arrested on multiple felony counts that include possession of cocaine, meth, and possession with intent to deliver and also possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
His 18-year-old son Kayden was also arrested on possession of a controlled substance charges and released on his own recognizance.
Two juvenile males were also removed from the location and placed in custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and additional arrests are possible as investigation continues.