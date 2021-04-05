OMAHA - If you take your eyes off of the road while driving, all it takes is a couple of seconds to cause a crash.
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and distracted driving crashes kill nine people per day according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Mark Jenkins with Triple A the Auto Club Group says you should use this distracted driving month as an opportunity.
"Identify what distracts you as a driver and find ways to eliminate those, because even just one good habit could save your life down the road. There's so many distractions these days from in-vehicle technology, your cell phone, and even the passenger sitting next to you, but your safety really relies on your ability to respond to what's happening in front of you."
Jenkins says even checking your phone at a stoplight can be risky too as research has found that drivers can experience a “hangover effect” where the mind stays distracted for up to 27 seconds after using smartphones.