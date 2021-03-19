OMAHA - The winter is typically a busy time for agricultural land sales.
Randy Dickhut, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Operations with Farmers National Company says it’s a sellers’ market right now.
“When we’re looking at starting in the fall time period on through the winter, so far, coming up on spring as the typical farmland selling season, we’ve seen more optimism from buyers, who’ve become more aggressive, bidding higher to purchase that good cropland when it comes up for sale. And individual investors are getting interested in owning farmland, and then the institutional funds that continue to be in the farmland market.”
Dickhut says another reason it’s a sellers’ market is there isn’t as much land available for purchase.
He says if a landowner has some good cropland for sale and there’s good demand, it will bring a good price.
Nonetheless, Dickhut says Farmers National is anticipating more land sales later in 2021 because landowners who held off on selling when the pandemic hit, will soon be ready to sell.