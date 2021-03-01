OMAHA - The amount of available farmland has shrunk for now.
Randy Dickhut with Farmers National Company says after a strong fall and early winter, the market has slowed down.
Dickhut says there has been sale activity the first couple months of this year, but there’s just not much land on the market for sale.
He says land for sale will slow down this spring once field work and planting begins.
"Farmers are concentrating on getting the crops in, sprayed and tended. The land has also been leased for the year by those non-operating landowners so they will delay any decision to sell till late summer and early fall."
Dickhut says prices have firmed up especially for good quality tillable land, but there were strong sales earlier in Illinois and Iowa as well as an extremely strong sale in eastern Nebraska.