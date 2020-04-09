WASHINGTON D.C. - Our current health crisis has hit us all as the nation approaches a nearly complete shutdown.
But some businesses have been deemed by the government as ‘essential,’ including all food producers.
The Washington Policy Center’s Initiative on Agriculture Director, Pam Lewison says folks in agriculture are still feeding the nation and still punching the clock.
“Farmers and ranchers, and dairy folks as well, they all have work to do. Springtime is arguably one of the busiest times of the year for the ag community as a whole.”
Lewison adds farmers are not blind to the pandemic.
She says everyone’s trying to be safe about how they go about spring work this year, but everyone is still trying to operate in a business as usual way, even amid everything else that is going on.