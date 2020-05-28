Farmers seek changes to PPP

WASHINGTON D.C. - Congress is considering changes in the next legislation for the Paycheck Protection Program and the American Farm Bureau seeks corrections that allow farmers to better participate.
Congressional Relations Director RJ Karney says action will happen soon.
"We expect the House to take up a bill this week. The Senate is expected to vote on its bipartisan bill shortly after getting back into session next week. While Farm Bureau is supportive of these bipartisan efforts, Farm Bureau is also asking for additional corrections that would allow agricultural producers to more fully participate in the Paycheck Protection Program.”
Karney says the Farm Bureau recommends that farmers be allowed to increase their net-farm income through all rental income, farm equipment trades, breeding livestock and other documented sources of income.
He says you should contact your member of Congress and share your concerns.