ST. PAUL, MN - During this time of uncertainty, many farmers are wondering when they should sell their old corn crop.
Kent Beadle director of CHS Hedging tells News Talk WJAG when trying to sell your old corn crop, look at the local basis levels being offered.
Beadle says even though basis levels have gotten worse as ethanol plants started to close, prices aren’t as bad as experienced in late 2016 to 2019.
"If they might actually be OK sales historically - and if they are, then you might want to be thinking about selling some of that old crop corn anyway - and then taking a look at some sort of a strategy where you reel in the futures portion of that sale. That could be owning the future's back, it could be owning some sort of a call option or more intricate call options spread, or selling a put underneath the market."
Beadle says for new crop at this time there really isn’t any incentive with sales given both the revenue insurance and price loss coverage programs.
He says it’s best for farmers to hunker down and he expects prices to go up in the weeks ahead.