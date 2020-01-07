STANTON - Farmers and producers are invited to attend an informational meeting Tuesday in Stanton.
County Executive Director with the Farm Service Agency in Stanton County Dave Safty says the meeting will help assist you as you begin to make farm-bill related program decisions.
Safty says while the ARC and PLC programs under the new farm bill remain very similar to the previous farm bill, a few program changes coupled with changes in market conditions and outlook could significantly impact producer decisions.
He says the meeting will also discuss the Farm Loan Program and Conservation Reserve Program general and continuous signup period provisions.
It’s set for Tuesday at 6:30 at the VFW in Stanton.